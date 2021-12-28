UGDecides: Ntow Fianko to face disciplinary action over Nana B swearing-in

General News of Tuesday, 28 December 2021

Source: universnewsroom.com

Interim University of Ghana SRC president, Kwame Amo Ntow Fianko, is to face disciplinary action for proceeding with a handing over ceremony even after a caution from University management.



Other officials who participated in the ceremony will face the same.



This was announced in a statement issued by the Registrar, Emelia Agyei-Mensah.



The statement also said that the University will not recognize officers who were sworn in at Sunday’s event.



Below is the full statement:



OFFICE OF THE REGISTRAR



STATEMENT FROM ACADEMIC BOARD OF THE UNIVERSITY OF GHANA ON

SUPPOSED SWEARING IN OF SRC EXECUTIVES



The Academic Board of the University of Ghana has noted a supposed swearing in/handing over ceremony of persons for various positions in the Students’ Representative Council (SRC) of the University, that was held on 26" December, 2021. This ceremony took place in spite of a letter from Management of the University, dated 25 December, 2021, reminding the Acting SRC President, Mr. Kwame Amo Ntow Fianko, of the writ of summons and statement of claim filed in the High Court concerning the outcome of the election, as well as an application

interlocutory injunction prohibiting the swearing in or causing to be sworn in any other person besides the Plaintiff as President of the SRC of the University



The Academic Board, at an emergency meeting held on 27% December, 2021, has decided as follows



1. The Academic Board denounces the supposed handing over/swearing-in ceremony, and reiterates the fact that University Management does not recognize the ceremony nor the



2.The SRC Secretary and Treasurer who have been duly elected without contention dispute should be properly sworn in as such. Based on the organogram of the SRC, and until a substantive President is duly declared elected and legally sworn in, the

Secretary should act as President of the SRC and the Treasurer as Vice President of the SRC. This sweating in should take place at the latest by 31" December, 2021



Within 4 weeks of the swearing in of the Secretary and the Treasurer and their taking office as Acting President and Acting Vice President respectively, these two officers should ensure that all Boards and Committees of the SRC ae in place and functioning

3. To have & more complete Execom (Executive Committee of the SRC), during this

period, the Chair of the SRC Information and Publications Committee should act as

SRC Secretary and the Chair of the Finance Committee should act as SRC Treasurer, in accordance with Article 24 (8 c and d) of the SRC Constitution of Student Affairs will supervise the implementation of 2) and (3) above





5. Mr. Kwame Amo Ntow Fianko and any other students who appear to be in breach of the University’s rules, as well as Management's admonition not to proceed with the swearing in and handing over ceremony, will be referred to the disciplinary committee for Junior Members.



6, The Senior Member who chaired the swearing in and handing over ceremony will be referred to the disciplinary committee for Senior Members



Emelia Agyei-Mensah (Mrs.)

Registrar and Secretary to the Academic Board