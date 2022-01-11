UGDecides: Court adjourns hearing of Asumadu’s injunction application to January 12

General News of Tuesday, 11 January 2022

Source: universnewsroom.com

An Accra High Court has adjourned the hearing of a lawsuit filed by the 2021 University of Ghana Students’ Representative Council’s (UGSRC) Presidential Candidate, Prince Asumadu to Wednesday January 12, 2022.



The case which was initially scheduled to be heard on Monday January 10 was later adjourned as the presiding Judge was nowhere to be found.



The adjournment of the case was announced by the Clerk of General Jurisdiction 5, Accra High Court.



Counsel for UG SRC Chief Justice (5th defendant), Regina Apaloo prayed the Court for additional time to file a defense.



Management of the University of Ghana entered conditional appearance which allows the school to object to the service of a writ or notice of a writ or object to the jurisdiction of the court, or apply to the court to set aside the writ.



Plaintiff, Prince Asumadu dragged three top officers of the premier University, the Vice Chancellor, Dean of Students and the Registrar including the Chairperson of UG SRC Judicial board and Electoral Commission to court over swearing-in or causing to be sworn-in any other person besides him as SRC President.



He is praying an Accra High Court to grant an interlocutory injunction restraining all five defendants from proceeding with any swearing ceremony that will not see him as SRC President.



Among other reliefs, he is praying the court to impose a mandatory injunction compelling the other four defendants aside the Chief Justice, to swear-in or cause to be sworn-in the Plaintiff as SRC President pending the publishing of the findings and recommendations of the Dean’s committee.



Meanwhile, the General Secretary Stephanie Naadu Antwi was sworn in to act as an acting President pending the determination of the court case.



Authorities of the school directed the interim administration to constitute all bodies within four weeks in office.