UGBS student killed by armed robbers

General News of Thursday, 23 November 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A master's student from the University of Ghana Business School (UGBS) met his unfortunate demise on the UPSA-UGBS stretch on the evening of November 21, 2023.



The heartbreaking incident occurred when the student, returning from class around 8-9 pm, became the target of a robbery.



According to a tweet by Sikaonline, he valiantly resisted the assailants, but the situation took a fatal turn when he was forcefully pushed into the path of an oncoming vehicle.



The university administration is yet to issue official statements on this development.





NAY/OGB