UGBS denied me admission despite having aggregate 9 – Education Minister recounts

Education Minister recounts his childhood disappointments



He noted UGBS denied him admission



Dr. Adutwum noted he had passed his A level with grade 9



Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, Minister for Education and MP for Bosomtwe, has disclosed that he failed to secure admission to Ghana's premier university despite excelling in his A level exams.



He said, having made aggregate nine, he was hopeful of gaining admission to the University of Ghana Business School (UGBS) but he was denied.



“I’ll tell you something briefly about my association with the University of Ghana Business School. Graduating from high school after A level, I was yearning to come to School of Administration. I got aggregate nine and they rejected me. And I’ll never forget. I was looking forward.



"I did A level management, and I had done Economics, and I was waiting anxiously to be accepted, maybe to be ahead of my friends who did Twi and Religious Studies and History; and they got accepted. I have forgiven you today.



"Because today, I am addressing you as the Minister for Education. So I think you lost a famous alumnus. So I’ll look for ways to work with you, and to still feel like I’m part of this school,” Dr. Adutwum recounted while addressing a gathering at the launch of the UGBS’s 60th Anniversary Celebration on Tuesday, May 11.



The minister was pleased with the achievements of UGBS and congratulated the school for its ‘stellar accomplishments’, as a unit in the University of Ghana, Legon.



Dr. Adutwum noted that based on the history of the institution and its humble beginnings, he is happy about the current feat of the University of Ghana Business School, despite its challenges.



He challenged UGBS to consider innovative policies to meet the needs of modern times.



The Bosomtwe MP said, “these are exciting times. Exciting times because the pandemic has given us the opportunity to innovate. Now it’s time for our schools to be teaching lean management and all the things that make organisations work in the middle of a crisis."



"So innovative strategies in the approach that you bring to bear and the education of the people who come to you, will go a long way in helping redefine the storyline and future of our nation,” Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum stressed.



The 60th Anniversary launch of the University of Ghana Business School, was organised at the R.S. Amegashie Auditorium of the University of Ghana, on Tuesday, May 11, 2022.



The event was attended by some prominent members of the University community, persons from industry and academia, and a host of other patrons.



The special guest was the President of the Republic, Nana Akufo-Addo; who was represented by the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.



The Chairperson for the event was the Vice-Chancellor of the University, Professor Nana Aba Appiah Amfo who was represented by the Pro Vice-Chancellor from the Office of Research, Innovation and Development (ORID), Professor Felix Asante.



In attendance was also the Provost for the College of Humanities, Professor Daniel Ofori.



Other dignitaries included; a former Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ghana, Professor Akilakpa Sawyerr and the Dean of the University of Ghana Business School, Professor Justice Nyigmah Bawole.