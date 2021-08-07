UG students react to the postponement of academic activities

General News of Saturday, 7 August 2021

• The University of Ghana has indefinitely postponed its end of semester exams



• Level 100 students excited about development as they have more time to prepare



• Level 400 students want UTAG strike to end so they can write their exams



The University of Ghana has indefinitely postponed its scheduled examination for the second semester of the 2020/2021 academic year as the strike action by the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) intensifies.



UTAG is on strike, demanding an increment in their basic and market premiums, pegged at $2,084.42, as agreed upon with the government in 2012.



In a notice served by UTAG’s National Executive Committee, it said all academic activities were to be suspended, including the conduct and supervision of examinations, a decision which has left many students uncertain about the intended exams.



However, management of the school says that the second semester 2020/2021 exams which was scheduled to begin on Saturday, August 7, 2021, has been postponed indefinitely, pending a resolution of the concerns raised by UTAG.



The decision was taken after the university management met on Friday.



Some students on the University of Ghana campus have exclusively shared with GhanaWeb, their views on the strike and the halt of all academic activities.



Some level 100 students were excited about the strike, saying they now had ample time to study their syllabus and prepare properly for the exams.



However, level 400 students were not so amused, indicating that they were restless and have no idea what they are doing. They went on to plead with UTAG to end the strike so they can write their exams and leave campus as they are supposed to.



