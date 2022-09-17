UG students petitions authorities to commence impeachment of GRASAG president, treasurer

General News of Saturday, 17 September 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A graduate student of the University of Ghana (UG), Clement Lawaba Anafu, has petitioned the Judicial Committee of the Graduate Student Association of Ghana (GRASAG), UG, to commence an impeachment process against the president and treasurer of the association.



According to him, the UG-GRASAG president, Christiana Adu, and the treasurer, Theophilus Joojo Abedu Quashie, must be investigated and impeached for allegedly withdrawing funds from the GRASAG account without the approval of the Senate.



In a letter addressed to the Judiciary Committee, which was sighted by GhanaWeb, Lawaba Anafu said that the allegations are serious because they are being made by the Vice President of the association.



“It has been brought to the attention of all members of GRASAG especially in such critical times when there is a pending litigation on the current electoral process that the President, Christiana Adu and Treasurer Theophilus Joojo Abedu Quashie allegedly withdrew funds from the accounts of GRASAG for architecture drawings and other items without the prior notice and approval by senate.



“This allegation has been brought to notice by the very Vice President of the association, who is a member of the executive council. We find this very disturbing, criminal and a disgrace to our association. We would like your committee to investigate thoroughly into the matter without any degree of bias. With the power vested in us, as members of GRASAG we would like to invoke the impeachment proceeding stipulated in Chapter 7, article 22 of the 2011 GRASAG constitution,” parts of the letter read.



“We would also involve other organizations in this investigation, like the School's Accounts Office and the Economic and Organized Crime Office for further investigations if we find your outfit not living up to your constitutional mandate,” Lawaba Anafu added.



Read the full petition below:







Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown below:







IB/FNOQ