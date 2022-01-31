UG student death: We need better explanations - NPP communicator

General News of Monday, 31 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Level 100 student drowns in UG swimming pool



UG begins investigations into the drowning of first-year student



A member of the New Patriotic Party's communication team, Ellen Ama Daako, has called for a better explanation of what exactly happened with the University of Ghana student who died from drowning over the weekend.



It was reported that a Level 100 student died in the school's pool, with the management of the University confirming the news while adding that investigations have started into the incident.



"Management of the University of Ghana regrets to announce that a Level 100 male student of the University died around 4:40 p.m. on Saturday, January 29, 2022, while using the swimming pool at the University's Sports Directorate, in spite of attempts by pool guards to ensure his safety.



"We assure members of the University community and the bereaved family that Management is working together with the Police and the University Health Services to investigate the unfortunate incident," the statement from UG said in part.



But reacting to the news while contributing to the Monday, January 31, 2022, edition of Good Morning Ghana monitored by GhanaWeb, Ellen Daako raised questions on what could have led to the student's death.



She called for better explanations from the UG management, urging that they speed up investigations to bring closure to this matter.



"Such an accident. I call it an accident because anybody whose son enters the University, the maximum age, I presume, will be about 18, 19, by the laws of Ghana, that is an adult. We all don't know the details, but I've seen that pool; it's an Olympic-size pool meant to train even national athletes.



"And so, if you're not a swimmer or haven't trained to be a swimmer, and I'm not saying that is the issue here, sometimes, you have to be a bit careful. Now, as they said, investigations are going on, so they have to do and let us find out.



"What was the state of the young man? Was he intoxicated? Had he injected something that his reflexes couldn't work? Which part of the pool was he in? What was his level of swimming? Is he a swimmer? I think we need better explanations for this," she said.