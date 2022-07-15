UG senior lecturer launches Avid Youthbuild Foundation to support underprivileged youth in Apam

Regional News of Friday, 15 July 2022

Source: Amos Manteaw

Professor Agnes Simpson Budu, a senior lecturer at the University of Ghana’s food science department has launched Avid Youthbuild Foundation to support underprivileged, brilliant but needed youths in Apam in the Gomoa West Municipality.



The Non-Governmental Organization seeks to provide mentorship and support for the youth, predominantly the minority.



The foundation specializes in promoting higher education amongst the young people of Apam and its environs, as well as offering opportunities for self–development and career advancement for its members.



Speaking at the event, the member of parliament for Gomoa West Municipality, Richard Gyan Mensah, took the opportunity to admonish all constituents who have sailed through life to come back and support the workload of the constituency as he cannot bear the burden alone.



“I want to use this opportunity to appeal to Professor Agnes Simpson Budu, Dr. Emilia, and all other “Apamite” (Old Students of Apam Senior High School Association), Gomoa West, we need the thoughts and ideas of everyone so once I have got the opportunity of reaching you, I need you all on board to support. Unfortunately, all the great minds of Gomoa West are hiding. Please, if you leave the work for me, you will come back and say the MP couldn’t do anything for us but you have forgotten that we all have a role to play. I am just a little young man who has taken the responsibility of representing Gomoa, I can’t do it alone I need the help of everyone.”



He further pledged his support to Aviv Youthbuild Foundation with a cash donation of GHC1,000.00.



The founder of the organization, Professor Agnes Simpson Budu added that well–to–do individuals and organizations are welcome to support the foundation to facilitate the development of the youth, especially in the Gomoa West Municipality.



The launching was graced by some Senior members of the University of Ghana Dr. Gloria Ethel Otoo, Professor Seth Adu Afarwuah of the food Science Department, Rev. Edward Esuong Superintendent Minister, Mt Zion Methodist Church Apam, a representative from the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE Gomoa West District) Mr. Samuel Baiden as well as representative from the Apam Traditional Council and the District Directorate of Education Gomoa West.