Liberty honours Satellites trio

League Report of Sunday, 25 October 2009

Source: GNA

Accra, Oct. 25, GNA - Liberty Professionals Football Club has conferred honours on three members of the victorious Under-20 team, the Black Satellites and coach Sellas Tetteh for their contribution to the success of the National Under-20 team.



The three players of the Club, Kassenu Ghandy, Latif Salifu and goalkeeper Daniel Nii Adjei were instrumental in the Satellites conquest of the world at the recent Federation of International Football Association (FIFA), Under-20 World Cup.



At a ceremony at the Crown Liberty Hotel, Bortianor, Accra each of the players was presented with a trophy as sign of recognition of their contribution to the success of the team.



Coach Tetteh who guided the team to the historic feat and a member of the technical team of Liberty Professionals was also presented with a trophy for his role in the success of the Black Satellites.



Coach Cecil Jones Attuquayefio, also a member of the technical team of Liberty Professionals was also honoured with a trophy for being of immense assistance to the team through its stay in premiership since 1996. Alhaji Ibrahim Sly Tetteh, President of Liberty Professionals said the Club will continue to focus its attention on youth development since it represents the future of the nation.



He said the Club has therefore taken positive steps towards the development of more soccer talents for the nation by strengthening infrastructural developments to meet the demands of their plans. "We will continue to develop quality players for the various national teams as we have done in the past".



Alhaji Sly Tetteh gave the assurance that Liberty Professionals was also aiming at winning the ultimate trophy in the West Africa Football Union (WAFU) tournament to be held in Lome, Togo.



Coach Tetteh expressed appreciation to the Club for recognizing his role in the success of the team.



The ceremony was attended by members of the Board of Directors of Liberty Professionals, players and technical team of the club and other key officials such as Charles Aryeh, Deputy Chief Executive of the National Sports Council (NSC) and Nii Lantei Vanderpuije, aid to President Prof. John Evans Atta Mills. 25 Oct. 09