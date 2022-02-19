UG is buying time to keep Naadu as Ag. SRC President – Prince Asumadu

General News of Saturday, 19 February 2022

Prince Asumadu has accused the University of Ghana Management of attempting to maintain Stephanie Naadu Antwi as Acting President of the Student Representative Council.



This comes after the Registrar, and the University’s Electoral Commission filed an application at the High Court seeking to set aside his legal application seeking to make him the President of the SRC.



Also, Accra High Court has adjourned the hearing of his injunction application on the SRC elections to March 10, 2022.



The hearing of the lawsuit was first adjourned from Monday, January 10 to Wednesday, January 12, due to the absence of the presiding Judge.



The court was expected to provide a ruling on the case today February 18, 2022, but according to the judge, Judge Boampon Williams, the ruling could not be given today, due to the failure of the management of the University of Ghana to file a legal application despite filling the defense.



Speaking to UniversNews, Prince Asumadu said the university’s management is intentionally delaying the court procedures to maintain Stephanie Naadu as Acting SRC President.



"It is a deliberate attempt by the Management’s Legal Counsel and the fifth respondent {Regina Akapalo} to just waste time, because they know I have a case {to become the President}….I can say on authority, that Management is buying time in order to keep the Acting President {Stephanie Naadu-Antwi} as the president. Prince said.



Accra High Court was expected to rule on an injunction suit by Prince Asumadu which was filed on 24th December 2021 praying to the court to declare him the President of the SRC.



Prince Asumadu emerged as the winner in the run-off of the UGSRC 2021 elections after the first round could not provide a substantive winner.



However, the UGSRC Judicial Board chaired by Her Lordship Regina Akapalo annulled the results of Sarbah and Akuafo Halls after finding some irregularities involved.