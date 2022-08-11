UG cancels all celebratory activities at Commonwealth Hall

General News of Thursday, 11 August 2022

The management of the University of Ghana has cancelled all celebratory activities at the Commonwealth Hall of the University until further notice.



In notice served to students, the management said that the students who reside in the Commonwealth have also been banned from holding processions.



“This is to inform all residents of Commonwealth Hall that all forms of celebrations in the hall have been cancelled until further notice.



“There should be no processions from the hall to any part of the university, or outside the University of Ghana campus. Any students found processing from Commonwealth Hall will be severely sanctioned,” parts of the notice issued by the management read.



The management, however, did not indicate that the cancellation of the activities of the hall was part of punitive measures being taken against them because of their recent clash with the Mensah Sarbah Hall.



On Saturday, August 6th, 2022, GhanaWeb received multiple reports on a violent clash that occurred between two feuding groups at the campus of the University of Ghana.



While it is unclear what exactly started the violent clashes, videos in the possession of GhanaWeb showed the two factions, on either side of a street in the evening, pelting each other with stones.



The clash is also alleged to have happened between the Commonwealth Hall and the Mensah Sarbah Hall, two halls known to have a history of rivalry.



An eyewitness explained that in the process, the statue of John Mensah Sarbah was also destroyed.



He added that while four police patrol vehicles appeared at the scene, they were left powerless and had to only park their vehicles at a distance, watching on as the clashes continued.



“Commonwealth has taken what’s left of the statue away. 4 vehicles of the police just went to park at the UG guesthouse and stayed there aa …no intervention whatsoever. They’re now drawing close to the scene after the thing has ended. The students are hooting at them,” he explained.



A vehicle was eventually set ablaze, ending the chaotic scenes caused by the students.



The police are, however, yet to issue any official statement on the incident.



