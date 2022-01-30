UG begins investigations into death of Level 100 student who drowned

General News of Sunday, 30 January 2022

Level 100 student drowns



Level 100 student fails to follow swimming protocols



Management of UG inform family of boy who drowned



The management of the University of Ghana has confirmed the death of a male Level 100 student.



Making this known in a statement signed by Elizier T. Ameyaw-Buronyah, Director, Public Affairs Directorate, the school said that the student (no name) died on Saturday, January 29, 2022.



The statement added that the student died after failed attempts to get him to follow safety protocols at the school’s swimming pool.



“Management of the University of Ghana regrets to announce that a Level 100 male student of the University died around 4:40 p.m. on Saturday, January 29, 2022, while using the swimming pool at the University’s Sports Directorate, in spite of attempts by pool guards to ensure his safety,” the statement said in part.



It added that the family of the late student had been notified, with investigations into the incident underway.



“The family of the student has been notified and the body has since been deposited at the University Hospital, while further investigations take place.



“Management mourns his tragic loss and sends deepest condolences to his family and friends, on behalf of the entire University community."



“We assure members of the University community and the bereaved family that Management is working together with the Police and the University Health Services to investigate the unfortunate incident,” it said.



Earlier, GhanaWeb reported that a student of the University of Ghana had reportedly drowned following an unsuccessful attempt to swim in the university’s swimming pool.



According to Radio Universe, the university’s radio station, the incident occurred on Saturday, January 29, 2022.



Eyewitnesses who spoke to campus-based Radio Univers indicated that the victim was asked to depart from the dangerous side of the pool.



“Usually, the swim instructors, if they don’t see you swimming there always, they know that you are not really good at swimming per how you kick and all and they ask you to go back.



“…so, the guy went to the 21ft and was asked to go back the first time…not knowing, he went there again and the next thing they heard was that he had drowned,” the eyewitness said.



Read the statement below:



