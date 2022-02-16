UG accommodation: Pro-VC details sites for construction of new halls

General News of Wednesday, 16 February 2022

Source: universnewsroom.com

The University of Ghana Pro-Vice-Chancellor in charge of Academic and Students Affairs, Prof. Gordon Awandare has revealed that management is considering building new halls in the environs of some two existing facilities.



They include the University of Ghana Enterprise Limited (UGEL) and African Union hostels popularly known as ‘diaspora’ and ‘Pent’ respectively.



In an interview on Campus Exclusive, he explained the school does not want to damage the proper organization of infrastructure on its’ campus whilst adding residential facilities.



“Largely along the other hostels. We’ll continue to use the lands in those enclaves. The diaspora hostels, African [Union] halls there is still some space there, some of the halls’ management there are asking for additional space to build.



So those are the key areas we will be adding to. You know at the University of Ghana, we pride ourselves in having a well-organized campus. So hostels are here, Academic facilities are there. We don’t want to start mixing a hostel with Academic facilities, [such that] you don’t have a department here and the next building is a hostel,” Prof. Awandare said.



According to the Chairman of the residential board, authorities of the school are in talks with ‘several investors’ in a bid to ease the perennial accommodation crisis.



He held the view that management is ‘very’ welcoming to prospective private stakeholders describing the process as an ‘active one’.



“We have several investors that we are in discussions with. Some are more committed than others. Others are more cautious about engaging and committing themselves but others are very enthusiastic and they are ready to go.



"We are engaging them and we are hoping that we get a few of them concluded quickly so that they can start. It is a very active process now,” he added.



His comments follow extensive conversations on the status of accommodation in some leading public Universities in the country.



The National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS) believes the University of Ghana is reluctant in offering private investors the opportunity to build hostels on the Legon campus, a position Prof. Awandare has since refuted.



Meanwhile, Financial Economist at the University of Ghana Business School (UGBS), Prof. Lord Mensah urged the institution to reduce its interest rate while leasing lands to investors.