UG Vice-Chancellor meets predecessors

General News of Friday, 25 February 2022

Source: universnewsroom.com

Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ghana, Prof. Nana Aba Appiah Amfo has met with former Chancellors of the university.



The meeting which took place on Friday, February 18, 2022, gave Prof. Appiah Amfo the opportunity to interact, listen and learn from her predecessors.



Prof. Nana Aba Appiah Amfo, in a social media post, stated that the meeting was necessary and forms part of her plans to make the university a “world-class research intensive university".





