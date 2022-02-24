UG UTAG votes to reject strike suspension

General News of Thursday, 24 February 2022

The University of Ghana branch of the University Teachers Association Ghana (UTAG) has voted to reject the request to call off their continuing strike action.



The national executives of the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) February 21,2022 agreed to suspend the industrial action which had traveled beyond a month.



It came after a court directed them to resume work while they negotiate with government over their grievances. The decision also came on the back of last week’s meeting between the executives and the Parliamentary select committee on education.



Members of the Association were to vote on the temporary suspension of the strike action in all Public Universities.



When the decision was put to a vote held on Wednesday, of the 723 members who voted, 596 rejected the decision to suspend the strike while 127 accepted the decision to return to the classroom.



Background (February 21)



“Be ye informed that, at a National Executive Committee meeting held this evening (Monday 21st February 2022), we decided to suspend our industrial action and to allow negotiations to commence and be concluded in two weeks. This is in view of the court order, appeals from the Parliamentary Select Committee on Education, and other Eminent Ghanaians,” Secretary to the University of Ghana Chapter UTAG Professor Ransford Gyampo wrote on Facebook Monday.



He added: “Per section 4(b) of the UTAG’s constitution, our members have five days to vote to accept or reject this decision. We hope ore serious overtures are made to convince members.