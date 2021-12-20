UG-UTAG to embark on indefinite strike from January 3

General News of Monday, 20 December 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

UG-UTAG breaks rank with national UTAG



Prof Gyampo warns UG will vacate and reopen no more



Students lament impact of strike actions



The University of Ghana branch of the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UG-UTAG) has declared its intention to embark on an indefinite industrial action from January 3, 2022 to press home their demands for better conditions of service.



In a statement signed by its president and general secretary, UG-UTAG explained that it was not in support of the decision by national UTAG to sign a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) with government that pegged Research Allowance to USD 1600 payable in 2024 and a proposal for Government to complete a Labour Market Survey Report to determine the review of the Interim Market Premium by December 2021 for implementation in 2022.



The group contends that the national leadership of UTAG acted in ultra vires as it did not have the backing of member institutions to commit itself to such an agreement as spelt out in the association’s (UTAG) constitution.



“UG-UTAG finds this outcome very strange and in violation of the UTAG Constitution. First, there is no written evidence in support of the decisions made by the 8 universities, unlike the clear and unequivocal manner in which the 7 universities that voted against the MoA expressed themselves through a resolution.



“Further, assuming that evidence to that effect is available (and we subject NEC to strict proof of this), relying on article XVIII sec 2 of the UTAG Constitution, NEC cannot use the decision of the 8 universities to conclude that, based on majority vote, the MoA should be accepted. The article referred to here, provides that “subject to the provisions of this constitution, decisions at all meetings of the Association, particularly of the NEC shall be determined by a simple majority of members present and voting,” parts of the statement read.



UG-UTAG has consequently resolved to embark on a solo industrial action to compel government to address it demand of improving their conditions of service.



“In light of the above, UG, by this letter, wishes to advise NEC to respect the UTAG Constitution and the voice of its members, proceed to withdraw its communique of 11th November 2021, and duly inform Government of UTAG’s rejection of the MoA. UG-UTAG is resolved to take a unilateral decision to stand on its resolution of rejection of the MoA, and embark on an indefinite industrial action effective January 3, 2022. We call on all other branch members to support our decision to dissociate ourselves from the UTAG National leadership for entering into a deal that does not completely represent the interest of its membership, except perhaps for themselves only,” the statement concluded.



The University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) embarked on a strike action on August 2, 2021, to protest what they said was their poor conditions of service.



Among other demands, the university teachers asked government to peg the pay of entry-level lecturers at $2,084.



The strike which lasted for some two weeks was called off after UTAG and the government of Ghana signed a Memorandum of Understanding to pave way for negotiations.



Some months down the line, some UTAG officials have accused the government of showing bad faith as it failed to honour their demands.



Ahead of the 2022 budget statement presentation, Secretary of UG-UTAG, Professor Ransford Gyampo, in an open letter to the Finance minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, demanded that UTAG demands be factored in the budget.



He warned that the University of Ghana will vacate and reopen no more if the minister does not make the necessary budgetary allocations.



“We [University of Ghana] will vacate and reopen no more if you treat us with contempt and disrespect once again. Given the increased trust deficit, please be assured that no amount of appeal from whatever quarter would get us to rescind our decision, should we strike again. The last resort may be to get the very moribund National Labor Commission to send us to court again and to seek our imprisonment. People died to build this country for us and we are willing to go to prison just to secure the interest of the future generation of University Teachers,” he stated.



Read the full statement of UG-UTAG below;



