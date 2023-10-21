UG-UTAG takes on Kan-Dapaah for ‘accusing’ some academics of inciting coups

General News of Saturday, 21 October 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The University of Ghana's branch of the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UG-UTAG) has condemned recent comments by the National Security Minister, Albert Kan-Dapaah.



The minister, speaking at a seminar on “Impact of Disinformation on Electoral Integrity, Peace and Security in Africa”, in Accra, suggested that certain individuals in academia, civil society, and the media were using their influence to incite actions that could destabilize the country through the spread of misinformation.



UG-UTAG, in response, decried the potential consequences of such comments, including what they called stifling the expression of dissenting opinions and limiting the fundamental rights to free speech.



“The University of Ghana Branch of the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UG-UTAG), has noted with concern some comments purportedly made by the National Security Minister, Hon. Albert Kan-Dapaah.



“According to the Honorable Minister, some identified individuals in academia (we believe, including UG-UTAG Members), civil society, and the media, are leveraging their influence in society to incite a coup to destabilize the country through spreading of mis/disinformation without adducing any evidence to support the claim.



"We do not support any individual or groups calling for a coup in Ghana, but at the same time, we won't be gagged from speaking our minds forcefully on all important national issues. We would fiercely resist any attempt, including political commentary, that has the potency to usher us into the dark days of a culture of silence,” part of the statement dated October 20, read in part.



UG-UTAG highlighted that the key to preventing coups and military interventions in politics lies in good governance, anti-corruption efforts, responsible economic management, and the implementation of proactive pro-poor policies.



These measures, they argue, can help bridge the gap between the rich and the poor and create a vibrant middle class within society.



“The antidote to coups and military interventions in politics, are good governance, fight against corruption, proper management of the economy, and the implementation of proactive pro-poor policies, that can help bridge the gap between the poor and the rich, as well as create a vibrant Middle Class in society.



“While we call on the government to imbibe the antidotes listed above to secure our peace and promote political stability, we also ask for a national dialogue and conversation on how to guard against the threats of coups and safeguard our peace in Ghana,” the statement added.



Read the full statement below



For Immediate Release

All Media

20th October 2023



CONDEMNATION OF NATIONAL SECURITY MINISTER'S ATTACKS ON FREEDOM OF SPEECH OF ACADEMIA, CSOS AND MEDIA



1.University of Ghana, Acera-The University of Ghana Branch of the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UG-UTAG), has noted with concern some comments purportedly made by the National Security Minister, Hon. Albert Kan-Dapaah.



2.According to the Honorable Minister, some identified individuals in academia (we believe, including UG-UTAG Members), civil society, and the media, are leveraging their influence in society to incite a coup to destabilize the country through spreading of mis/disinformation without adducing any evidence to support the claim.



3.We take a serious exception to the Minister's statement and condemn it in no uncertain terms, as it has the tendency to gag the expression of dissenting opinion on what government does with the fiduciary trust reposed in it, by the people. It also has the potency to prevent these individuals from exercising their fundamental rights to free speech.



4.We do not support any individual or groups calling for a coup in Ghana. But at the same time, we won't be gagged from speaking our minds forcefully on all important national issues. We would fiercely resist any attempt, including political commentary, that has the potency to usher us into the dark days of culture of silence.



5.The antidote to coups and military interventions in politics, are good governance, fight against corruption, proper management of the economy and the implementation of proactive pro-poor policies, that can help bridge the gap between the poor and the rich, as well as create a vibrant Middle Class in society.



6.While we call on the government to imbibe the antidotes listed above to secure our peace and promote political stability, we also ask for a national dialogue and conversation on how to guard against the threats of coups and safeguard our peace in Ghana.



SIGNED

Prof. Ransford E. V. Gyampo

President, UG-UTAG

revgyampo@ug.edu.gh

+233244277275

Cc:



Minister for National Security

Dr. Jerry Joe Harrison Secretary, UG-UTAG jjharrison@ug.edu.gh +233201068889

P. O. Box LG 1118, UPO- Legon, Ghana

+233 (0)303 974 655 / +233 (0)24 427 7275/ +233 (0)20 106 8889 Outagoffice@ug.edu.gh



AM/SARA



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



You can also watch this episode of People & Places on GhanaWeb TV:



