UG - UTAG condemns clash between Commonwealth and Sarbah Hall residents

The University of Ghana branch of the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UG-UTAG) has condemned the recent clash between residents of Commonwealth and Mensah Sarbah Halls, which occurred on Friday, August 5 and Saturday, August 6, 2022.



UG-UTAG in an August 16 statement described the clashes as needless given that they threatened to spin out of control and affect academic peace and freedom.



The statement signed by the group’s president and General Secretary, Dr. Samuel Nkumbaan and Professor Ransford Gyampo, indicated that it was ready to support the management of the institution to find permanent solutions to the situation.



“We condemn in no uncertain terms, these needless clashes that are now threatening to get out of control and are undermining academic peace and freedom. We would support Management of the University in finding a permanent solution to this recurring problem that creates unnecessary tension in our teaching and learning environment. We call on all stakeholders to cooperate with the University Management in working to restore calm and peace on campus,” UG-UTAG said.



The recent clash between the rival halls led to the destruction of properties including the burning of a car and the bust of John Mensah Sarbah being stolen.



Since the clash, the management of the University has banned all student gatherings and processions outside the precincts of all halls until further notice.



It has also relieved the hall master and senior tutor of Commonwealth Hall of their positions for failing to cooperate with investigations into the matter.



The hall has also been surcharged with the cost of damage to Mensah Sarbah hall.



“These officers should, therefore, in the interim, be relieved of their duties while management works with the security services to investigate the clashes, and works towards finding lasting solutions to the tensions between students of the two halls,” part of a statement by the management read.







Meanwhile, agitated residents of Commonwealth Hall clad in red yesterday August 16 protested the decision by UG management to suspend their hall master and senior tutor.



The situation led to heavy deployment of security personnel to the campus to maintain law and order and to also forestall any clash.



