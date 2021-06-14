UG: Student Accounts Office reopens after Senior Staff call off strike

Regional News of Monday, 14 June 2021

The Students Accounts Office of the University of Ghana has resumed work after the indefinite strike by members of Senior Staff Association Universities of Ghana (SSA-UoG) of which workers of the office are part.



On Thursday, May 20, 2021, the Students Accounts Office served notice of their intended strike; after an emergency meeting held at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology on Tuesday, 18th May 2021 on the conditions of service of its members.



The Students Account Office at the University of Ghana helps students experiencing difficulties in registering their courses because of issues pertaining to the reflection of fees on their student portal.



Since the registration portal was opened for academic registration on Monday 31st May 2021, Level 100 and 400 students have thronged the accounts office located at Jones Quartey Building (JQB) to seek rectifications on the reflection of fees paid.



However, due to the industrial action, students in previous days did not get the assistance they needed.



The second cohort of the modular system comprising level 100 and 400 students and post-first-degree law level 200 students are however expected to report to school on Thursday, 17th June 2021.