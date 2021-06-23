UG: SRC pleads with security service to deploy officers to 'risky' vantage points

Regional News of Wednesday, 23 June 2021

Source: universnewsroom.com

The University of Ghana Students’ Representative Council (SRC) says it has pleaded with the school’s security service to deploy its officers to places that pose security threats to students.



Head of the SRC Intelligence Committee, Ebenezer Gyan described those places as risky vantage points on campus especially during late hours of the day.



His comments come in the backdrop of the recent hike in shooting incidents and robbery cases at the national level which left some injured and others dead.



“There are some vantage points on campus that pose a lot of security threats to our students. So I think the last time we had a security meeting, I made this known to members of my committee and then to Mr. Gariba [Head of UG Security Service]. I made known to him that, they should position their men at the various vantage points because it looks as though our students are more vulnerable during the night,” Ebenezer Gyan said.



Speaking to Campus Exclusive host, Michael Papa Nii Ashalley on Tuesday, Head of the SRC Intelligence Committee cited the stretch from George Benneh roundabout to Akuafo main Hall roundabout as one of such risky vantage road.



“If you look at the stretch from George Benneh to Akuafo main Hall roundabout, you realize that during the night we don’t have any security patrol, we don’t even have any security man stationed in that very area, and students are very vulnerable during the night,” Gyan added.



He further urged the first cohort of the University of Ghana modular system, level 100s, and 400s to be vigilant and safeguard their valuables items while residing in the halls to forestall theft cases and others.



Students are also entreated to use the pedestrian walkways on and outside campus instead of the tarred road itself in a bid to prevent accidents.