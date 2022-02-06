UG Medical School rejected my nephew because he is not Ga – Kennedy Agyapong alleges

General News of Sunday, 6 February 2022

Kennedy Agyapong, the Member of Parliament for Assin Central, has charged the Minister of Education to pay particular attention to the admission process of medical school students in the country.



Kennedy Agyapong asserts that the process is fraught with nepotism and tribalism which prevent some deserving students from gaining admission.



He said on Oman FM that such practices have led to some Ghanaians being denied their dream to become medical doctors.



He made an allegation of how the University of Ghana Medical School turned down a nephew of his because he was not a Ga and had no history of medical doctors in his family.



“My uncle’s son was a member of the Ghana National College team for the National Science and Maths Quiz. When he went to medical school, they rejected him. During the interview they asked him if he was a Ga or if he has a medical doctor in his family. Legon should be very careful, that’s what they do.



“They denied my nephew an admission. He went to Yale University and lectured at University of Colorado. He was rejected in Ghana. What kind of bogus system is that? I sent him to Noguchi but he travelled outside to Yale,” he said.



Kennedy Agyapong went on to list instances where some brilliant students in his constituency were denied admission due to a reason or the other.



He further advocated for special dispensation for children from rural areas who excel in examinations and called on the Education Minister to act on.



The business mogul was speaking on the alarming rate of kidney cases among the youth and urged Ghanaian men to stay away from sex enhancement drugs.



He said that such drugs tend to impact negatively on the health condition of persons, hence, the need for the youth to stay away.



Kennedy Agyapong also demanded mass production of medical doctors to cater for the growing rate ailing Ghanaians.



He revealed a conversation with a doctor friend who expressed concern with the number of Ghanaian youth with kidney issues and the lack of experts and facilities to deal with such conditions.



