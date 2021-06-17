UG: Level 100s to have more face-to-face academic interactions – Pro VC

Regional News of Thursday, 17 June 2021

Source: universnewsroom.com

The University of Ghana Pro-Vice-Chancellor for Academic and Students Affairs, Prof. Nana Aba Appiah Amfo has announced that first-year students will experience more fact-to-face academic interactions when they return for their second semester of the 2020/2021 academic year.



She disclosed this to UniversNews on Wednesday after touring some residential halls to ascertain the work done by the University of Ghana Computing System (UGCS) with respect to increasing access to Wi-Fi.



Prof. Amfo said that the decision to allow the first-year students to have more physical academic meetings was to enable them to make acquaintances with their colleagues.



Regarding the access to Wi-Fi connection on campus, Prof. Appiah Amfo, said that works were still ongoing to further increase accessibility.



“For all the halls that we have toured, the feedback we have seen is that they have increased the access points. The work is not complete, it’s ongoing and the hall officials all attest to the fact that there’s been an improvement in the Wifi access. We’ll have to wait for the students to come back fully so that we can do a proper assessment,” she said.



She called on student leaders at the various residential halls to have their floor representatives give them periodic feedback on the Wi-Fi situation.



“We are also encouraging Junior Common Room officials to get representatives on the floor to give them feedback so we know where the challenges are and that we can reach out and try to rectify these because we want the students to have a good teaching and learning experience,” she urged.



The tour by University officials to assess the Wi-Fi situation on campus comes after the Students Representative Council of the University presented a petition to the Vice-Chancellor, requesting for a report on work done regarding the Wi-Fi extension project that was promised to students ahead of the start of the academic year.



Acting SRC President, Kwame Amo Ntow-Fianko, who was also among the team that toured the campus, acknowledged that efforts were being made to address the Wi-Fi connectivity issues on campus.



He was, however, hoping that challenges experienced by level 200 ad 300 students will not repeat for their colleagues in level 100 and 400.



“I have been a witness to everything that has transpired so far. We need to give management the benefit of the doubt. We have been to Legon Hall, Mensah Sarbah Hall, and Jean Nelson Hall, and clearly, there are some mechanism management have been putting in place to address the Wi-Fi situation. I am only hoping that when students come on campus, they wouldn’t have the challenges that were faced when the first cohort of students were around,” he told UniversNews.



