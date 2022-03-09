UG Halls fracas: Vandals 'charge' at Legon Police Station after arrest of colleague

General News of Wednesday, 9 March 2022

Some residents of the Commonwealth Hall at the University of Ghana, on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, amassed in front of the Legon Police Station after the authorities arrested a member from the hall for his involvement in the clash between residents Mensah Sarbah Hall Commonwealth Hall on Saturday, March 5, 2022.



The resident, ‘ Zygod’, was picked up by the Legon Police Officials from the Evandy Hostel on Tuesday at around 3:00 pm after owners of two damaged cars after the clash lodged a complaint at the Legon Police station.



Upon hearing the news of Zygod’s arrest some hours later, residents of Commonwealth charged up in front of the Police Station to demand his immediate release.



After minutes of singing and chanting, the Police Officials called on the Junior Common Room President of the Commonwealth Hall to move the crowd from the police station’s compound to the school’s main gate in order to process the culprit for bail.



The Pro-Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Gordon Awandare, and the Acting President of the Students’ Representative Council, Stephanie Naadu Antwi who were, by then, present at the station, went inside and finalized the release of the student.



Prof. Gordon Awandare, after the whole process, expressed his disappointment in the behavior exhibited by the vandals.





Around 7 pm on Saturday, some residents of Commonwealth and Mensah Sarbah halls were seen pelting pieces of bricks and other materials at each other on the Mensah Sarbah Cres., a stretch between the SRC Union building and Mensah Sarbah Hall.Univers News gathered that the incident ensued following a Volleyball semi-final match between players from the two halls.It is unclear what triggered the fight after Vandals beat their closest rival, Vikings in the Saturday evening game.Two cars, a Hyundai Elantra and KIA Soul were damaged during the incident.Owners of the two damaged cars during the violent clash lodged a complaint at the Legon Police station.Mr. Sappor, owner of a Hyundai Elantra car said he was amazed to return and see his car in a ‘deplorable and damaged state’ after the incident.Among others, the windscreen, three windows, and the back glass of the Hyundai Elantra were severely damaged.The University of Ghana Sports Directorate has also suspended the ongoing Inter Hall-Games with immediate effect due to the clash.In a statement released on Sunday, March 6, 2022, the Directorate said, “This has become necessary due to the incident that took place before, during, and after the scheduled Volleyball match between Mensah Sarbah Hall and Commonwealth Hall yesterday Saturday, March 5, 2022.”