UG Halls fracas: Vandals 'charge' at Legon Police Station after arrest of colleague

General News of Wednesday, 9 March 2022
Source: universnewsroom.com
Some residents of the Commonwealth Hall at the University of Ghana, on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, amassed in front of the Legon Police Station after the authorities arrested a member from the hall for his involvement in the clash between residents Mensah Sarbah Hall Commonwealth Hall on Saturday, March 5, 2022.
The resident, ‘ Zygod’, was picked up by the Legon Police Officials from the Evandy Hostel on Tuesday at around 3:00 pm after owners of two damaged cars after the clash lodged a complaint at the Legon Police station.
Upon hearing the news of Zygod’s arrest some hours later, residents of Commonwealth charged up in front of the Police Station to demand his immediate release.
After minutes of singing and chanting, the Police Officials called on the Junior Common Room President of the Commonwealth Hall to move the crowd from the police station’s compound to the school’s main gate in order to process the culprit for bail.
The Pro-Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Gordon Awandare, and the Acting President of the Students’ Representative Council, Stephanie Naadu Antwi who were, by then, present at the station, went inside and finalized the release of the student.
Prof. Gordon Awandare, after the whole process, expressed his disappointment in the behavior exhibited by the vandals.
