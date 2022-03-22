UG: General Assembly is ready to swear Prince Asumadu in as SRC President – Speaker

General News of Tuesday, 22 March 2022

Source: universnewsroom.com

Speaker of the University of Ghana Students Representative Council General Assembly, Rt. Hon. Stephen Awuah Pobi says his office is ready to facilitate the swearing-in of Prince Asumadu as the 64th President of the SRC.



An Accra High Court on March 11, 2022, ruled that one of the two presidential candidates during the 2021 UG SRC runoff elections, Prince Asumadu be sworn in as the SRC President within 14 days.



This was after Asumadu petitioned the High Court seeking to impose an interlocutory injunction on the election after he felt he wasn’t treated fairly.



The Speaker of the General Assembly in a letter to the Interim SRC President, Stephanie Naadu Antwi on March 18, 2022, highlighted that he has taken notice of the High Court’s ruling, and as such he and his officers are ready to comply with the directives.



“The General Assembly has taken notice of the ruling of the Accra High Court to swear in Prince Asumadu and Wisdom Ndukwe as substantive SRC President and Vice president respectively within fourteen 14 days.



"As the SRC constitution stipulates that swearing-in is done in the presence of the General Assembly. I hereby inform you and your executive body of the readiness of the General Assembly to facilities such process,” the letter stated.



The Speaker also called on the entire interim executive body to, as a matter of urgency, set a date for the swearing-in process.



“My office is admonishing you and your executive to set a date for such ceremony and inform General Assembly as a matter of urgency taking into consideration the timelines given by the high court,” the letter added.



Meanwhile, the Legal Advisor of the SRC, Magdalene Sackey in a communique to the student populace mentioned that the interim executives have engaged the management of the university on the judgment of the Accra High Court to swear in Prince Asumadu as substantive President of the SRC.



However, management is yet to get back to them. She, therefore, appealed to the students’ bodies to remain calm as they wait for management’s directives.



“Fellow students I write to you on behalf of the SRC that, the SRC executives have engaged management on the judgment of the action instituted by Prince Asumadu; suit number GJ/0346/2022 which ruled inter alia pending the final determination of the case that, the 1st,2nd,3rd and 4th Defendants in the said suit should swear-in or cause to be sworn in the Plaintiff as the President of the Students’ Representative Council of the University of Ghana within fourteen days from the judgment date, which was on 10th March 2022. Please remain calm as we await directives from management.” the communique stated.