UG: Former SRC Chief Justice appeals to set aside ruling ordering swearing-in of Asumadu

General News of Thursday, 24 March 2022

Source: universnewsroom.com

Former Chief Justice of the University of Ghana Students’ Representative Council (UG SRC), Regina Apaloo has filed an application for appeal on a ruling by an Accra High Court ordering the swearing-in of Prince Asumadu.



The Court presided by his Lordship William Boampong J. granted plaintiff, Prince Asumadu’s application for an interlocutory injunction on processes to install any other person aside him as SRC President, last two weeks.



Among other reliefs, the Court ordered the University to swear in Asumadu as the Chief spokesperson of all students in the school within fourteen days pending the determination of a substantive matter before it.



This did not sit well with the immediate past Chairperson of the SRC Judicial Board, Regina Apaloo as she drags the plaintiff and authorities of the University back to court with an application for appeal.



The Appellant is seeking to set aside or reverse the ruling delivered by the High Court, General Juridiction 5, Accra.



In a notice of appeal, Regina Apaloo, the 5th defendant in the case of Prince Asumadu vrs. the University of Ghana complained about “the whole ruling.”



According to her, the ruling is against the weight of the evidence on record and that the learned trial judge failed to consider the case and evidence of the 5th defendant/Appellant.



She argued that Prince Asumadu had no legal and or equitable rights worth the court’s protection, having regard to the provisions of the constitution of the University of Ghana Students’ Representative Council (UG SRC).



“That the learned trial judge erred when he held that there were no evidence on record to show that the judicial board of the UG SRC was existent at the time of the election,” part of the notice of appeal reads.



Lead Counsel for Prince Asumadu has since declined media engagements on the case.



The application for appeal was filed in the afternoon of March, 10 2022, few hours after the delivery of the ruling.



It is unclear whether the interim administration of UG SRC will proceed with swearing-in Prince Asumadu as President.



The acting vice SRC President, Prince Arthur and the Publication Relations officer (Ag.), Nana Yaw Okyere have been trumpeting that the executive arm is “ready to proceed with the ceremony.”



Similarly, the Leadership of the General Assembly and the Judicial Board have since notified the University Community of their readiness.



The Acting SRC President, Stephanie Naadu Antwi stated that the Council awaits directive from the management of the University of Ghana.