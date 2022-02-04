UEW welcomes Avoke, 5 others back to work

Regional News of Friday, 4 February 2022

Source: Justice Walker Junior, Contributor

The University of Education, Winneba, has officially declared its readiness to immediately reinstate the former Vice-Chancellor of the institution, Professor Mawutor Avoke and five other former staff members in compliance with a High Court ruling.



“We are complying with the orders of the Court. The court says they should be reinstated and that is that. We would comply and reinstate them just as the Courts have directed. There should not be a difficulty in complying with a court order,” Chairman of the UEW Governing Council, Nana Ofori Ansah told The New Publisher Thursday evening.



He said currently UEW does not have a substantive Vice-Chancellor as the position is being occupied in an acting position by Professor Andy Ofori-Birikorang.



The Chairman of the Governing Council, Nana Ofori Ansah, was talking to the media in Accra after a rather long meeting of the Council members including the Minister for Education, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum in attendance at the Alisa Hotel in Accra.



Nana Ofori Ansah stated further: “We had to be briefed fully by our Lawyer at the meeting and the decision was to wholly comply with the Court’s ruling. The court says they should be reinstated and we have to comply with it.



"Whatever decision that will be taken, some will be happy, others will not so it is based on whose interest that person is playing into. Not everyone will be happy but it is a court order.”



Minister for Education, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum however declined to speak with the media on the subject of Prof. Avoke’s reinstatement after the Council meeting on Thursday. The reasons for his refusal to talk to the media was however not explained.



Meanwhile, Prof. Avoke has described the Court ruling as positive and made known his intention to resume work immediately.



“While I consider this judicial determination a total and final vindication of my position regarding the divisive issues that founded my removal from office, I am clear and certain in my mind that I will not boast over the outcome, no matter how reliving and joyous the judgment may seem.



“Instead, and with the help of the almighty God, I intend to work every day with all the genuineness of heart, skill, and diligence at my disposal to ensure that complete and total reconciliation is done between me and all the persons who may seem to have been vanquished by today’s judicial determination”,



Governing Council of the University of Education Winneba after a marathon meeting in Accra Thursday has resolved to implement wholly decision of the Winneba High Court.



BACKGROUND



A legal tussle, which began in July 2017, saw Professor Mawutor Avoke and other principal officers of the University dismissed for some alleged financial malfeasance.



The five officers are Dr. Theophilus Senyo Ackorlie, Finance Officer; Mr. Frank Owusu Boateng, Deputy Finance Officer; Ms. Sena Dake, Internal Auditor; Ms. Mary Dzimey, acting Head of Procurement, and lng. Daniel Tetteh, acting Deputy Director of Works and Physical Development.



Rev. Fr. Prof. Anthony Afful-Broni became the VC after the ousting of Prof. Avoke. Afful-Broni’s term officially ended on 30th September 2021

The acting vice-chancellor of UEW, Professor Andy Ofori-Birikorang has been in charge of the school since 1st October 2021 after the tenure of Afful-Broni.



Even before Afful-Broni’s term expired, the Economic and Organised Crimes Office (EOCO) investigated the supposed financial crimes based on which Prof Avoke and co were asked to step aside and the EOCO investigation completely found Avoke and the others to be innocent of the charges for which they were sacked from the University.



On Wednesday, February 2, a High Court in Winneba ordered that Avoke and the five others be reinstated based on the investigative report of EOCO that completely exonerated them of the criminal allegations for which they were dismissed.



Indeed there is currently no substantive VC for the University meanwhile Prof. Avoke had two years to complete his term when he was wrongly dismissed from office.