UEW announces date to begin GNACOPS teacher education course

General News of Thursday, 5 August 2021

Source: educationweb.com.gh

The University of Education, Winneba in the second week of September 2021 will start the trimester teacher education program for untrained private school teachers, a GNACOPS official told EducationWeb.com.gh on Thursday.



Speaking to EducationWeb’s Okyere Darko George, the Communications Director for the Ghana National Council of Private Schools, Samuel Nyamekye said the trimester program will be 6 weeks course thus face to face and online.



“Academic activities are possible to start from September this year for the 200,000 untrained private school teachers and the program is a 6 weeks course then they break, it will be a hybrid system (face to face and online),” he said.



Asked how much participants of the intensive trimester course will pay, the spokesperson for the Council replied his outfit is currently working on the amount to be paid by the students adding that “it will be very very affordable.”



“We are currently working on the cost but it will be very affordable because some insurance companies are coming in to support lessen the burden on the teachers amid the global pandemic,” Mr. Nyamekye told EducationWeb.



The spokesman continued that “a lot of factors are under consideration, which is why we have not officially revealed the amount, it will be affordable and around the amount paid by the distance students of the Winneba University.”



According to him, prospective students who successfully complete the trimester teacher education program or course organized by the University of Education will be awarded a diploma and a one-year top-up degree.



“The program has two pathways, those who have not had any program at all and if had qualified into the Colleges of Education would do four years; and those who have degrees but are not professionals to do a postgraduate diploma in education,” he added.