UEW SRC rescue brillant but needy students

Regional News of Sunday, 5 June 2022

Source: Queenstar TV

The faces of about 200 students of the University of Education Winneba were all smiles last week as the caring SRC through the Welfare Committee helped to ameliorate the financial problems they were facing.



The Chairperson of the Welfare Committee, Ms. Mary Owusu Pokuah and her team on behalf of the SRC led the disbursement of these funds to the deserving students.



The Felix Donkor-led SRC has supported these students financially to enable them to pay their school fees and subsequently register for their courses.



The support came after these students have applied through the SRC Welfare Committee to cushion them financially in order to help them pay their school fees, hospital bills, hostel fees and among others.



The students were full of praises for the Abrante3-led SRC for their timely intervention.



Meanwhile, the SRC President, Felix Donkor has called on students to work harder to justify the investment.



A spokesperson for the beneficiary students promised that they will study hard to serve as role models for other students.



Other beneficiaries thanked the SRC President and the entire executives for the steps taken. Some commentaries from the beneficiaries were,



"I can now pay my school fees after support from the SRC"



"My landlord will no more disturb me after support from Abrante3", another student echoed.



"Thank God I can now pay my school fees and register" a grateful beneficiary reiterated.



These and many more were the appellations chanted on the SRC President.