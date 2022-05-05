UENR lays foundation for multi-purpose office complex

General News of Thursday, 5 May 2022

Source: GNA

The Management of the University of Energy and Natural Resources (UENR) on Monday laid the foundation for the construction of a multi-purpose office complex.



The four-storey building complex, designed to comprise administrative offices, conference halls, lecture halls, and Information-Communication and Technology (ICT) centre is estimated to cost GHC19 million.



It is being funded from the university’s internally generated fund (IGF) and is projected to be completed within 18 calendar months.



Speaking at the ceremony in Sunyani, Professor Elvis Asare-Bediako, the Vice-Chancellor (VC) said the university was in dire need of offices for teaching and non-teaching staff and lecture halls to meet its increasing intake of students as well as conference rooms and auditoriums for major university programmes like matriculation and graduation ceremonies.



Prof Asare-Bediako stated the project was an answer to the many infrastructural questions at UENR and the continuation of many projects to come.



He explained that by its design, the building complex, when completed, would answer the question of the lack of offices and conference rooms to fill many gaps in infrastructure for the smooth running of the University.



The VC, therefore, appealed to stakeholders of the University to collaborate and offer the necessary support “to see the beautiful picture of the multi-purpose office complex on the paper rise from the ground and lessen our burden of lack infrastructure in the UENR.”



Prof Asare-Bediako implored all benevolent indigenes of the Bono Region, the government and philanthropic Ghanaians, and corporate and charitable organisations to support the University, either in cash or kind “to lift all its infrastructural plans on paper to reality”.



Later in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, Madam Justina Owusu-Banahene, the Bono Regional Minister commended the university authorities for the initiative and assured the government was on course to complete all ongoing Ghana Education Trust Fund projects on its campuses.