UE/R SHSs get food supplies after ‘gari jollof, donkey saliva’ report

Source: classfmonline.com

Some Senior High Schools (SHSs) in the Upper East Region have received food supplies from the National Buffer Stock Company to assist them to complete the semester after an SOS news report by Class91.3FM that some of the schools were making do with ‘gari jollof’ and ‘donkey saliva’ as food for the students.



About a week ago, Class91.3FM’s Upper East regional correspondent visited some SHSs and saw caterers preparing the two stop-gap dishes for the students as their daily meal.



Gari jollof is a mixture of gari, red palm oil, salt and pepper while donkey saliva is a mixture of wheat flour, groundnut paste and other ingredients.



The donkey saliva is used to prepare groundnut soup which is served to the students with rice.



Though some of the headmasters are tight-lipped on the recent food supplies, one of them told our reporter that his outfit, on Saturday, 30 April 2022 received foodstuffs from one of the suppliers in the region.