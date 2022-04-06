UDS lecturer calls for national dialogue on education 

General News of Wednesday, 6 April 2022

Source: GNA

Dr Michael Ayamga-Adongo, Senior Lecturer and Head of Applied Economics Department of the University for Development Studies has called for honest national dialogue on education to collectively generate concrete plan for the sector.



He stated that the education system needed clear cut plan and investment outline, especially at the tertiary level to prepare students for the job market and future challenges.



Dr Ayamga-Adongo made the call in an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Tamale on measures to improve the country’s educational system.



He said current conditions and posture of government indicated that the education system was tiptoeing in a negative direction and added that it did not augur well for sustainable knowledge acquisition and use by generations to come.



He emphasised that “We must stop this one-man show that is toying with destinies of the next generation" and said "the prospect of government weaning off public universities was horrifying, since it will further restrict access to higher education for the poor."



Dr Ayamga-Adongo expressed need for the government "To develop a blueprint to restructure tertiary education institutions and invest meaningful resources to ensure Ghana was not left behind in preparing the next generation."



He said, "Government is pretending to fund tertiary education and universities are pretending to train manpower."