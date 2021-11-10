UDS designs new programmes for students

Regional News of Wednesday, 10 November 2021

Source: GNA

The University for Development Studies (UDS), in its quest to satisfy the growing demand for higher education, has designed a number of new programmes to satisfy the needs of students.



Professor Gabriel Ayum Teye, Vice-Chancellor of UDS, who announced this during the 22nd Congregation of UDS, held in Tamale at the Weekend, said the new programmes were designed to address societal needs and demands of industry.



The new programmes to be run at the undergraduate level include Bachelor of Science (BSc) Economics, BSc Banking and Finance, BSc Human Resource Management, BSc Public Health, BSc Public Health Nursing, BSc Dietetics, Bachelor of Arts (BA) French, BA Arabic Studies and BA History.



The new programmes to be run at the post-graduate level included MPhil/PhD Molecular Medicine, MPhil/PhD Clinical Microbiology, MPhil Nursing, MPhil/PhD Educational Management and Policy, Msc/PhD Food Science Technology, PhD Public Health Nutrition, and M.Ed/MPhil Health Science Education.



He added that some of the new programmes had received approval, others were undergoing approval processes, and some were undergoing accreditation.



The announcement formed part of his address during the 22nd Congregation of UDS, held in Tamale at the weekend to pass out a total of 7,293 students, who completed various post-graduate, graduate, undergraduate and diploma programmes during the 2020/2021 academic year.



Professor Teye was hopeful that “These programmes will go through the approval and accreditation processes and be introduced by the 2022/2023 academic year.”



He entreated UDS Alumni and graduands to enrol for the new programmes to improve themselves.



Touching on developments in other departments of the University, he said “The Department of Pharmacy, which was under the School of Medicine, has now been upgraded to the School of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences.



“It is my commitment to ensure the establishment of the School of Dentistry by the end of this academic year.”



He added that “The other Schools and Faculty yet to be established are the School of Veterinary Medicine and the Faculty of Law, and measures are being taken to establish them.”