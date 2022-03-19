UDS: Vice-Chancellor charges ‘Freshers’ to engage in extracurricular activities

General News of Saturday, 19 March 2022

Source: mynewsgh.com

Vice-Chancellor for the University of Development Studies (UDS) Professor Gabriel Ayum Teye has advised freshmen and women of the institution to engage in extracurricular activities in order to make them well-rounded individuals.



He made this known to the freshmen during the school’s 30th Matriculation.



According to the Vice-Chancellor, the students have come to school not only for academic purposes but also to build themselves adding that it’s imperative they get involved in activities outside their academic work in order for them to build their capacities.



Professor Gabriel Ayum Teye used the opportunity to remind the students of the University of Development Studies (UDS) Third Trimester Field Practical Programme (TTFPP) which lasts for 8 weeks and helps build bonds between students and also provides practical training for students.



“The TTFPP consists of learning activities that take place within the community where the students, members of the community and the representatives of other sectors are actively engaged through the educational experience”,, he said.



Speaking on this year’s admission, the Vice-Chancellor indicated that several qualified individuals could not be admitted due to the lack of infrastructure and therefore called on stakeholders to help improve infrastructure in the school.



“It may interest you to know that out of 2,300 and 1,446 qualified applicants for BSc. in Nursing and Midwifery respectively, the University could admit only 256 for BSc. Nursing and 248 for BSc. Midwifery. Similarly, out of 1,883 and 595 qualified applicants for BSc. Medicine and Doctor of Pharmacy respectively, the University admitted only 140 for Medicine and 154 for Doctor of Pharmacy”, Prof Ayum Teye stressed. The Vice-Chancellor indicated that out of the 17,996 admitted figures, 12,691 had been accepted, leaving a gap of 5,305.



The Vice-Chancellor encouraged the students to take advantage of the opportunity given to them to make themselves better indicating that “Your presence here in the University is to help you live better lives in the future, fit into society and assist in nation-building. Please be guided by these values”.



He used the opportunity to remind the freshmen of the school’s 30th Anniversary and called on them to participate in all the activities.



Present at the ceremony were the Registrar of the University, Mr. Nurudeen Issah Abubakar, Deans and Directors, the Campus Officer, Heads of Departments, Members of Convocation, Senior and Junior Staff of the University as well the fresh students.