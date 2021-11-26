UCC transitions 116 clinical students at a White Coat ceremony

Regional News of Friday, 26 November 2021

Source: GNA

The University of Cape Coast School of Medical Sciences (UCCSMS), on Thursday, November 25 held its 12th White Coat Ceremony to mark the transition of 116 level 400 clinical students from pre-clinical studies to clinical.



The clinical students are largely women, made up of 54 postgraduate and 62 regular students.



In all, UCCSMS has graduated more than 500 medical students in various medical fields since its inception in 2009.



White Coat is a medical ritual that involves a formal robing of students in a doctor’s traditional white coat to transition them into the noble profession.



The elated students, received thunderous applauds and cheers from their parents, friends and relatives as they donned the white coat and took the medical oath to abide by the ethics of the medical profession.



Acting Registrar, Ghana Medical And Dental Council (GMDC), Dr. Divine Banyubala, administered the UCCSMS Oath to them



The Oath read in part: "I will practice medicine to the highest standards of conduct by doing what is best for my patients and allowing neither greed, nor stinginess, nor desire for great reputation to corrupt me."



Delivering his welcome address, Professor Sebastian Eliason, Dean of UCCSMS, said the donning of the white coat epitomised a changed role and a powerful symbol of transformation and purity of purpose as they were affirmed in becoming health professionals.



He counseled them to exhibit high level of humility and respect for humanity in the discharge of their duties, reminding them of the great responsibility to humanity and also the enormity of the challenges and task ahead for them to adequately prepare to face their work.



He charged them to desist from engaging in unlawful and indecent acts that will tarnish the reputation of their persons, family, profession and the nation at large.



Dr. Ernest Yorke, Board Member, Ghana Medical and Dental Council, encouraged them to learn from each other while demonstrating excellence in the mastery of scientific knowledge, be compassionate and make integrity, professionalism and lifelong learning their hallmark.



They should at all times seek the support of other health professionals, respect their opinions and be reminded that the White Coat stood for light and purity.



"It portrays love, sincerity, truthfulness, altruism and compassion. It grants you the authority to get access to very intimate part of patient's privileged conversations," he said.



Dr. Yorke advised the students to develop excellent interpersonal communication skills and working relationship with other staff to enable them to work in unity to achieve the target goals of enhancing the health of all humanity.



He commended the University for maintaining its enviable high academic standards of training medical students who were excelling all over the World and urged UCC to jealously guard and maintain its integrity and professionalism.



He told the parents to continually counsel and support the students both emotionally and physically to avoid the excesses associated with youthful exuberance.



Professor Isaac Galyon, who represented the Vice-Chancellor, charged them to be of patience, which was the best virtue and guard their utterances, particularly in the consulting room.



He cautioned that the Ghana Medical and Dental Council will not hesitate to dismiss medical personnel who misconduct themselves.