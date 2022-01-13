UCC students appeal to gov’t to address concerns of UTAG

General News of Thursday, 13 January 2022

Source: atlfmnews.com

Sections of students of University of Cape Coast have appealed to \government to address concerns of university teachers to facilitate academic activities.



According to some of the students, who are freshly enrolled, it is worrying that the current impasse between government and UTAG, is happening at a time they just reported to school.



The University Teachers’ Association of Ghana (UTAG), in a statement on January 6, 2022, directed its members across the fifteen (15) branches in the country to suspend all teaching and learning activities until further notice with effect from Monday, January 10, 2022.



According to UTAG, the declaration of the indefinite strike is necessitated by government’s inability to address the worsening conditions of service of members of the association.



UTAG is scheduled to meet the National Labour Commission (NLC) on Thursday.



Some students have been sharing their concerns with ATLFMNEWS with most of them expressing the fact that government must take the necessary measures to address the concerns of UTAG.



One lady said, “we need the teachers to guide us as we begin our courses due to the fact that we are amateurs at the moment with regards to the courses we are about to undertake in the university”



Relatedly, the National President of UTAG, Dr. Solomon Nunoo, has refuted claims that his outfit has taken an entrenched position ahead of a meeting with the National Labour Commission (NLC). According to him, UTAG is approaching the meeting with an open mind.