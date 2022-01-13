UCC students advised to consider reading additional language courses

General News of Thursday, 13 January 2022

Source: atlfmnews.com

The College Registrar of the College of humanities and legal Studies of University of Cape Coast, Mr. Ebenezer Aggrey, has advised freshly enrolled students of the university to consider taking additional language courses as part of their extra-curricular activities.



He believes learning additional languages, as students pursue various programs, has the tendency of opening more job opportunities for them.



He said, “we must have a generation of students who are multi-lingual either of Chinese or the French language and that will be key for them because, in the 21st century, students need to be that versatile in order to be marketable and very productive as well”.



Mr. Aggrey made this comment while speaking at the second day-2 of the three-day orientation program for fresh students.



He encouraged the students to take advantage of their time in school and learn other languages in order to explore the many opportunities that a bilingual person can have.



Meanwhile, some students who spoke with ATLFMNEWS expressed satisfaction over the warm reception the School and their various halls of residence have extended to them.