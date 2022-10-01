UCC management debunks murder of female student

General News of Saturday, 1 October 2022

Source: atlfmnews.com

Management of the University of Cape Coast has indicated that notwithstanding the fact that few robbery incidents have been recorded within the past few weeks in some surrounding communities where students reside, the purported video circulating on social media that a student of the University has been stabbed to death is fake.



According to a release signed by Felix Adu-Poku, a Senior Assistant Registrar at the Directorate of Public Affairs said “there is no iota of truth in the rumour circulating that a student has died on campus” adding that the claim of insecurity should therefore be disregarded.



On Thursday, 29th September, a video circulating on social media showing a lady’s barefoot with the inscription ‘R.I.P’ made waves suggesting an attack on UCC campus



In a particular video, a female student was said to have been attacked and stabbed to death after she struggled with some unidentified robbers.



This left some students in fear as some recalled how they had been attacked in the past two weeks in their hostels and residences.



But the University in its press release said students and the publics of the University should not give credence to the false publication as they feed into creating “unnecessary fear and panic that only benefit faceless individuals seeking to tarnish the image of the University.



The statement further assured the university community and key stakeholders that the situation on campus is calm and academic and administrative activities are going on smoothly.



Meanwhile, the Students’ Representative Council President, Mr. Samuel Kwabena Adotei speaking to ATLFM NEWS earlier said the purported stabbing incident which people are alluding to happened on Thursday, 22nd September, 2022 on the Amamoma stretch around 11:30pm and has been resolved.



“A lady’s wrist was cut when she was attacked last Thursday (22nd September, 2022) on the Amamoma stretch around 11:30pm. We had to rush her to the hospital and surgery had to be done on her wrist. Thankfully she is alive. So there were connecting that video of stabbing to the lady. So I had to quickly let those who have posted the fake video understand that the lady is alive” he said.



Measures



Meanwhile the Office of the Dean of Students’ Affairs at UCC has assured students that management of the University are on top of security issues and have put place in measures to safeguard their security on campus.



A security alert issued on 30th September and signed by the Vice Dean of Students’ Affairs, Prof. Edem Kwesi Amenumey reminded students to be security conscious wherever they may be.