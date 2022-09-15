UCC: Cape Coast North MP pledges support for Oguaa Hall Aluta Square renovation

Regional News of Thursday, 15 September 2022

Source: atlfmnews.com

The Member of Parliament for the Cape Coast North Constituency, Dr. Kwamena Mintah Nyarku, has pledged his support to the refurbishment of the Oguaa Hall Aluta Square at the University of Cape Coast.



The Aluta square is one of the areas that serve as a venue where affiliates frequently gather to communicate and form bonds.



Speaking at the hall’s 60th anniversary, Dr. Minta Nyarku noted that despite being affiliated with the Casely Hayford Hall, Oguaa Hall’s Aluta Square had a significant impact during his stay at the university and hence his support is a contribution to raise the hall’s standing as a premier residence hall in the University.



“We’ll be supporting Oguaa hall to revamp the Aluta square. Although I was in Casford, I use to come to the Oguaa Hall Aluta square to play Badminton so I’m going to support to ensure that we revamp the Aluta square to a very befitting stage that the hall appreciates,” he said.



Dr. Minta Nyarku also underlined the importance of the hall having a critical evaluation of its previous works and making the needed adjustments in order for the hall to achieve its goal of becoming the top hall in the university.



“So in your bid to position yourself in your premiership era, I’ll also push that you also excel academically.” He added.



Dr. Mintah Nyarku further advocated for the formation of a strong alumni association and the promotion of solidarity initiatives in order to raise the prominence of the hall in the university.



“My year group has it, different milestone groups have it. So we have a solid alumni platform around and I entreat Oguaa to equally do same. And I think it’s about time you also push up for solidarity initiatives. Most things that distinguish different halls from is the ability to unite to work together.”



On her part, the Hall Warden of Oguaa, Ms. Millan Ahemaa Tawiah noted that among the numerous needs of the hall, the revamp of the Aluta Square project stood tall.



She commended the contribution of Dr. Minta Nyarku and therefore urged the hall’s alumni to assist the hall with its numerous needs.



The Aluta square when renovated will serve as a recreational grounds for students. It also serves as a venue where students have their meetings and manifesto reading. It further serves as a venue for student consultative meetings with hall management and other programs.