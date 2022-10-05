UCC 2021 School of Business Dean’s awards sees an increase in number of awardees

General News of Wednesday, 5 October 2022

Source: atlfmnews.com

The 2021 Dean’s Award of the University of Cape Coast School of Business saw an increment in the number of students who qualified to be awarded.



While for the 2020 edition, there was a 40 percent drop in the number of students who made it to the Dean’s list. For the 2021 edition, the number of students who qualified to be awarded was 64 percent more.



Accounting for the drop at the School of Business Dean’s awards ceremony held at the University, Professor John Gartchie Gatsi, the Dean of the School indicated that the student’s performances were affected by the lack of internet access.



“The last time we had the Dean’s Award because our students for the first time were made to do their studies online where some were staying at places where they have no access to the internet, it affected the performance of a lot of them so the number of students we had on the Dean’s list at the various levels fell.”



He however noted that currently, the number has gone up by 61%. With this, he said they awarded 299 students this year. Of this number, 83 were level 400 students.



“…Which means that even if all of them do not keep the CGPA, it means that we are likely to get over 70 first class from the School of Business. So, we believe that we are doing well with the Dean’s Award.” He added.



This year a level 400 Bachelor of Commerce (Accounting) Student, Atitso Emmanuel Mawuli with a CGPA of 4.0, received the overall best student award.



Speaking to ATL FM NEWS, Professor Gatsi said he believes the improvement seen in the performance of the students is because of the opportunity the Awards program offers them to be engaged by people who are excelling in the business field.



“For example, in the past few years we brought the Director of Finance for Institute of Chartered Accountant Ghana and today we brought the Honorary Console General of the Embassy of Trinidad and Tobago who came to speak to them. All these things go a long way to build our students in all the areas that they need to have skills to be able to be acceptable in the world of work,” he continued.



He is also of the opinion that the Dean’s Award has been serving as a source of motivation to students, inspiring them to work hard.



Prof Gatsi however, called on the students of the school to work harder, be honest and have integrity considering the benefits these virtues come with.



The School of Business Dean’s Award was introduced in 2008/2009 academic year to acknowledge motivated high-performing students who have a CGPA of 3.6 and above per the academic year.