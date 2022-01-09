UAE congratulates Ghana on UN Security Council membership

General News of Sunday, 9 January 2022

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Government of the United Arab Emirates has congratulated Ghana for officially joining the United Nations Security Council as a non-permanent member.



In a message from the UAE Ambassador to the United Nations, Lana Zaki Nusseibeh, via the UAE Embassy in Accra, the Gulf nation says it looks forward to working with Ghana “in the mutual spirit of cooperation and cordiality” to foster UAE and Ghana’s “shared values of peace and prosperity.”



the UAE Embassy Accra posted on its verified Twitter page.





Congratulations to the Republic of Ghana on joining the UN Security Council As fellow members for this term,we look forward to work together with Ghana in the mutual spirit of cooperation and cordiality to foster our shared values of peace and prosperity#StrongerUnited #UAEXUNSC pic.twitter.com/y1eul6CWWQ — UAEEmbassyAccra (@UAEEmbassyAccra) January 7, 2022

On Tuesday January 4, 2022, a flag installation ceremony was held for new members of the United Nations Security Council at the U.N. headquarters. The new members; Albania, Brazil, Gabon, Ghana and the UAE were elected as the five non-permanent member nations to the Council for the term 2022-2023.The flag ceremony is a tradition that Kazakhstan started when on the council in 2018.The 15-member council is the U.N.’s most powerful body. China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom and the United States are permanent members, with veto power.Other members are elected by the 193-member General Assembly for staggered, two-year terms that are allocated by global regions.