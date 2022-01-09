UAE congratulates Ghana on UN Security Council membership

General News of Sunday, 9 January 2022
Source: starrfm.com.gh
The Government of the United Arab Emirates has congratulated Ghana for officially joining the United Nations Security Council as a non-permanent member.
In a message from the UAE Ambassador to the United Nations, Lana Zaki Nusseibeh, via the UAE Embassy in Accra, the Gulf nation says it looks forward to working with Ghana “in the mutual spirit of cooperation and cordiality” to foster UAE and Ghana’s “shared values of peace and prosperity.”
“Congratulations to the Republic of Ghana on joining the UN Security Council As fellow members for this term,we look forward to work together with Ghana in the mutual spirit of cooperation and cordiality to foster our shared values of peace and prosperity,” the UAE Embassy Accra posted on its verified Twitter page.
