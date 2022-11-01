UAE ban on Ghana: Disregard the news - Ministry of Foreign Affairs clarifies

General News of Tuesday, 1 November 2022

Following earlier news that Ghanaians had been barred from entering the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration has issued a statement to refute the claims.



According to the statement issued by the ministry, it has no such communication in its possession, and as such, the information should be disregarded.



“The said publication assigned no reason for the ban, but social media sources have alleged that it is aimed at keeping away visitors from African countries who usually overstay their visit visas in the UAE.



“The Ministry wishes to assure the general public that it has received no such communication from the authorities in the UAE and as such, the story should be disregarded,” it stated.



The ministry has however indicated that information available to it is that the UAE has reviewed its visa requirements.



“Meanwhile, information available to the Ministry indicates that the UAE has reviewed the requirements for its tourist and visit visas. The revision of visa regimes and requirements includes the following:



“The 30-day single entry visas have been put in hold, a 60-day multiple visa entry regime is currently in force, travellers to the UAE should secure a round-trio ticket and a hotel booking prior to the visa application,” it added.



