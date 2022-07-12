You are here: HomeNews2022 07 12Article 1580747

General News of Tuesday, 12 July 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

U.S to support Ghana to track criminal cases

« Prev

Next »

Comments (7)

Listen to Article

US Ambassador to Ghana and the Chief Justice of the Republic of Ghana US Ambassador to Ghana and the Chief Justice of the Republic of Ghana

The rule of law is fundamental for accountable democracy – U.S Embassy

Chief Justice discusses legal reforms with U.S Embassy

U.S. is supporting Ghana to modernize its legal system – U.S Embassy

The United States government has announced that it is supporting Ghana to modernize its legal system, 3News.com has reported.

In a Twitter post on July 12, 2022, the Embassy in Accra indicated that the decision was taken following a meeting between the Chief Justice, Anin-Yeboah and Ambassador Palmer, where legal reforms were discussed.

The process said it is a process that will help track criminal cases from the beginning to the end.

“The rule of law is fundamental to accountable democracy.

“The U.S. is supporting Ghana to modernize its legal system including a process to track criminal cases from beginning to end. #USinGhana,” it was quoted to have said in a twitter post.

Read the tweet below:



Meanwhile, GhanaWeb is accepting nominations for the prestigious GhanaWeb Excellence Awards – Youth Edition. Watch how you can nominate from the video below.



LAYL/WA

Join our Newsletter

Comments:
This article has 7 comment(s), give your comment