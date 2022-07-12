U.S to support Ghana to track criminal cases

General News of Tuesday, 12 July 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The rule of law is fundamental for accountable democracy – U.S Embassy



Chief Justice discusses legal reforms with U.S Embassy



U.S. is supporting Ghana to modernize its legal system – U.S Embassy



The United States government has announced that it is supporting Ghana to modernize its legal system, 3News.com has reported.



In a Twitter post on July 12, 2022, the Embassy in Accra indicated that the decision was taken following a meeting between the Chief Justice, Anin-Yeboah and Ambassador Palmer, where legal reforms were discussed.



The process said it is a process that will help track criminal cases from the beginning to the end.



“The rule of law is fundamental to accountable democracy.



“The U.S. is supporting Ghana to modernize its legal system including a process to track criminal cases from beginning to end. #USinGhana,” it was quoted to have said in a twitter post.



Read the tweet below:





The rule of law is fundamental to accountable democracy. Amb Palmer recently met Chief Justice Anin-Yeboah to discuss legal reforms. The U.S. is supporting Ghana to modernize its legal system including a process to track criminal cases from beginning to end. #USinGhana pic.twitter.com/a1ZVAPtOSe — U.S. Embassy Ghana (@USEmbassyGhana) July 12, 2022

Meanwhile, GhanaWeb is accepting nominations for the prestigious GhanaWeb Excellence Awards – Youth Edition. Watch how you can nominate from the video below.LAYL/WA