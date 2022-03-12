U.S. committed to peace-building, development of Northern Region – U.S Ambassador

General News of Saturday, 12 March 2022

Source: ghanaiantimes.com.gh

The United States (U.S.) Ambassador to Ghana, Mrs Stephanie Sanders Sullivan, has commended the Northern Regional Peace Council and the West African Network for Peace-building (WANEP) on their work and urged them to continue building community resilience, reinforcing social cohesion, and helping individuals reject extremism.



She gave the commendation during her recent tour of the region where she held meetings with the Northern Regional Minister and Chairman of the Regional Security Council, Mr Shanui Alhassan Shaibu, representatives of the Northern Regional Peace Council and WANEP.



Mrs Sullivan who also visited the Overlord of Dagbon, Ya-Naa Abukari II, Mion Lana, Abdulai Mahamadu, Paramount Chief of Buipe, Buipewura Abdulai Jinapor II; and Paramount Chief of Salaga, Kpembewura Bangabe Ndefuso IV reiterated that the U.S. was committed to peace building and development of the region.



She told the traditional leaders that maintaining peace was necessary for development, adding that, “we are partnering with Ghana to help communities and Ghanaians maximise their potential.”



The U.S Ambassador said projects undertaken by United States Agency for International Development (USAID) to equip traditional authorities and Regional Peace Councils with the skills and knowledge to mediate conflicts had improved the sustainability of mediating disputes, formalising community land-use procedures, promoting the use of alternative dispute resolution, and encouraging inclusive governance.



She said USAID’s West Africa Trade and Investment Hub was supporting businesses in the north to develop export partnerships to access international markets.



Mrs Sullivan noted that many businesses in northern Ghana, including the ones supported by USAID and several U.S. firms, could catalyse private investment, increase their exports, create jobs, and connect these new exports with the global market through the Volta Lake and the Buipe Port.



In Yendi, the U.S Ambassador visited the new trauma and emergency ward at the Yendi Government Hospital which is being constructed by Mission: 318, a private U.S. charitable organisation that has provided medical services and supplies in the Yendi community for more than 10 years.



She said “Americans’ deep connection with Ghanaians is not just about the strong and enduring partnership with the U.S. Government; Mission: 318 models but many of the values of the American people sharing the fruits of our prosperity and helping others to help themselves.”



Mrs Sullivan also met female alumni of U.S. exchange programmes.