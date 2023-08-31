U.S. and Ghana stand together for democracy in Niger – US diplomat to Akufo-Addo

General News of Thursday, 31 August 2023

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Tuesday, August 29, 2023 met with a senior American diplomat at the Jubilee House.



According to a social media post by Molly Phee, Assistant Secretary of State at the US State Department’s Africa Bureau, the meeting among others discussed the political situation in Niger.



“Pleased to meet with President Akufo-Addo today in Accra. The U.S. and Ghana stand together for democracy in Niger,” she captioned her tweet before calling on the military junta to preserve constitutional order.



The junta is known as Conseil National pour la Sauvegarde de la Patrie (CNSP) or the National Council for Saveguarding the Homeland.



“We call on the CNSP to preserve constitutional order and to release President Bazoum and his family,” the diplomat’s post added.



It was accompanied by two photos of her meeting with the president.



Niger’s democratically elected president Mohamed Bazoum was removed by the Abdourahmane Tchiani-led junta on July 26.



A threat by the regional bloc to remove them by force has led to tensions in the country as their three-year transition has roundly been rejected by ECOWAS.





Pleased to meet with President @NAkufoAddo today in Accra. The U.S. and Ghana stand together for democracy in Niger. We call on the CNSP to preserve constitutional order and to release President Bazoum and his family. pic.twitter.com/iPsncD6Dgk — Bureau of African Affairs (@AsstSecStateAF) August 29, 2023

