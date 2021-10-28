U.S and Ghana collaborate to tighten regional security

General News of Thursday, 28 October 2021
Source: 3news.com
The United States of America (USA) and Ghana are collaborating to strengthen regional security.
To that end, the Deputy Chief of Mission, Nicole Chulick visited Tamale this week to meet with members of the Ghana Armed Forces.
“The U.S. and Ghana are working together to strengthen regional security. Deputy Chief of Mission Nicole Chulick was in Tamale this week to meet with @official_gafmil and members of the @USAfricaCommand #SFAB providing support and training to the #GAF. @SETAF_Africa,” the US Embassy in Ghana announced in a tweet on Wednesday October 27.
Meanwhile, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has presented 40 Jeep J8 vehicles, 6 Toyota Hi-ace minibusses, and 14 Toyota Hilux pick-ups to the Ghana Armed Forces.
According to President Akufo-Addo, the vehicles will help the Army contain the security threats posed by extremist groups operating along Ghana’s northern borders, and also help them deal better with internal security challenges.
Speaking at the presentation ceremony on Wednesday, 27th October 2021, the President noted that these 50 vehicles are to complement the 73 armored personnel carriers, 41 Toyota vehicles, 3 water tankers, 1 self-loading recovery truck, 1 refrigeration van, and 5 utility vehicles for waste disposal and management, he presented on 5th December 2019 and 31st March 2021.
He told the gathering that Government is constantly kept apprised of the needs of the Armed Forces, and, Commander-in-Chief, he is taking steps to ensure that they are met.
“We recognize that our vision of ensuring equitable distribution of development, progress, and prosperity to all parts of the country can only be achieved in an atmosphere of peace and security. We are determined to continue in this vein, and satisfy the legitimate demands of the Armed Forces,” he said.
He continued, “There is no doubt that your success in providing the needed all-round security in the country has been made possible through your vigilance and
sacrifices, notwithstanding the modest resources with which you have to work. Ghana is forever indebted to you”.
Prior to the presentation of the vehicles, President Akufo-Addo drove through the Ghana Military Academy Infrastructure Upgrade project site and expressed delight that the project had progressed significantly, since he cut the sod for its commencement on 4th July 2019.
The Cadet Mess, the Square, and lecture rooms are completed. The Administration Block is some ninety-five (95%) complete, and the contractor is in the final stages of completing the external works. The two hundred and forty-six (246) capacity Cadet Hostel and Platoon Commander’s Block are some sixty-five percent (65%) complete.
The U.S. ???????? and Ghana ???????? are working together to strengthen regional security. Deputy Chief of Mission Nicole Chulick was in Tamale this week to meet with @official_gafmil and members of the @USAfricaCommand #SFAB providing support and training to the #GAF. @SETAF_Africa pic.twitter.com/AFwnO149ei— U.S. Embassy Ghana (@USEmbassyGhana) October 27, 2021