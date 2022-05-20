U.S. Dept of State names Kwame Asiemoah Jr among 2022 Mandela Washington Fellows

Politics of Friday, 20 May 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Deputy Volta Regional Youth Organiser of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Kwame Asiemoah Jr, has been named as one of the 32 young Ghanaians selected by the U.S. Department of State 2022 Mandela Washington Fellows.



The select group are leaders in their professions and communities and were recruited from a candidate pool of nearly 4,000 Ghanaian applicants through a rigorous, competitive process, reports gh.usembassy.gov.



"I am elated to have been selected as one of 32 finalists to represent Ghana out of almost 4,000 applicants. It is my hope that the networking opportunities will give us renewed hope for national development.



"Ghana needs servant leaders and that is what the Mandela Washington Fellowship offers: leadership that puts the people and the nation first. I look forward to engaging in youth empowerment and development as well as strengthening the healthcare systems in Ghana upon my return from the Fellowship," he told GhanaWeb.



The Mandela Washington Fellowship for Young African Leaders is the flagship program of the Young African Leaders Initiative (YALI).



“Programs like the Young African Leaders Initiative demonstrate the United States’ commitment to empowering African youth. Since its launch YALI in 2010, we’ve committed significant resources to enhance leadership skills, bolster entrepreneurship, and connect young African leaders from across the continent with one another,” the U.S. Deputy Chief of Mission, Nicole Chulick, said while addressing the group during the pre-departure orientation in Accra.



The Fellows will travel to the United States this summer for intensive professional development and leadership training in Washington, D.C. and in various cities across the United States.



They comprise leaders from the business and the public sectors, and non-governmental organizations. Nine Fellows from last year’s cohort, which was conducted virtually, have also been selected to travel to the United States this summer as part of YALI’s Alumni Enrichment Institute.



A total of 700 African leaders between the ages of 25-35 will participate in the Fellowship this year. They will have the opportunity to hone their skills at a U.S. higher education institution with support for further professional development after they return to their home countries.



The Fellowship focuses on leadership and skills development in one of three tracks: Leadership in Business, Leadership in Civic Engagement, or Leadership in Public Management.



Launched in 2010, YALI seeks to invest in the next generation of African leaders to spur growth and prosperity, strengthen democratic governance, and enhance peace and security across Sub-Saharan Africa.



The initiative contains three programs – the Mandela Washington Fellowship, four YALI Regional Leadership Centers, and the on-line platform YALI Network.



The U.S. Department of State 2022 Mandela Washington Fellows from Ghana are:



• Abdulrahim Shaibu-Issah (Kumasi)

• Barbara Kumi (Accra)

• Christopher Dankwah (Kumasi)

• Daniel Adama (Odumase)

• Dennis Nyarko (Accra)

• Dorothy Azimi Kamasa (Sunyani)

• Emmanuel Boahen (Tarkwa)

• Ernestina Muulikaa (Accra)

• Evans Duah (Kumasi)

• Francisca Arko (Accra)

• Frieda Abilba (Bolgatanga)

• Gina Amedeka (Accra)

• Gladys Kyerewo Akenten Gyebi (Tamale)

• Haruna Osman (Sefwi Bekwai)

• Henrietta Boateng (Atebubu)

• Jalil Ali Mahama (Sunyani)

• Jonas Bensah (Tamale)

• Justina Onumah (Accra)

• Kelvin Ashie (Accra)

• Kenneth Dam (Tamale)

• Kenneth Donkor-Hyiaman (Kumasi)

• Kwame Asiemoah (Kpando)

• Marilyn Azumah (Kumasi)

• Nana Afua Ohene (Tema)

• Nathaniel Aboziah (Bukere)

• Paa Kofi Ankomah (Accra)

• Prince Agyemang (Sunyani)

• Priscilla Amenyah Kove (Tarkwa)

• Priscilla Okantey (Accra)

• Shariphine Agoalikum (Sunyani)

• Victor Togborlo (Tafi Atome)

• Wisdom Apusiga (Bolgatanga)



