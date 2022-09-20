U/R: Transfer principal and we'll strike - Bolgatanga Technical Institute students threaten

Regional News of Tuesday, 20 September 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

Students of the Bolgatanga Technical Institute in the Upper East Region have embarked on a peaceful demonstration over a decision to transfer the current Principal of the school, Zachary Yorose, to a Community Day Senior High School in Tumu.



According to the students, the authorities have hinted at plans to transfer their Principal to another school, which they are not in support of.



The students have, therefore, threatened to boycott academic activities if the decision to transfer the Principal is not rescinded.



Speaking to Class FM’s Upper East Correspondent, Moses Appiah, some of the students said: “We don’t know whether it’s because the third years fought and now they’re taking our principal away and we don’t agree with it.



“So we want our Principal back, if not, no class, no dining and the building will break down.”



The students noted that the Principal has been at post for only two years and cannot be held responsible for whatever happened.



“To our notice, our Principal is going to be changed and a different person is coming. We too, we’re not in support of it. If only our Principal is leaving, I don’t think, we’ll agree, no Principal, no class.



“We don’t understand the reason they say the Principal should go,” another student said.



They called on the Regional Minister to intervene or else “we’ll close the school.”



Authorities of the school, however, failed to comment on the issue but admitted the decision to transfer the Principal is as a result of the recent riot that occurred in the school.