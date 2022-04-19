U/E: Regional Minister outlines measures to make region attractive to health practitioners

General News of Tuesday, 19 April 2022

mynewsgh.com

The Upper East Regional Minister Stephen Yakubu says he is mapping out strategies to ensure that the region has enough health practitioners to meet the healthcare needs of the people.



He indicates that it’s imperative to bring to an end the lack of desire to work in the Region even among people who are from the region.



Among other things, he indicates that he is working on ensuring that the C.K Tedam University of Technology and Applied Sciences introduce medicine and other health-related courses.



Apart from the above, the Upper East Regional Minister indicated that he is working with MMDCEs to ensure that bright students who are interested in Medicine are sponsored through school and bonded.



“We have had very advanced discussions with C.K.T-UTAS. As I am also going around, I have already met my MMDCEs. The strategy we are trying to adopt is to sponsor some of our brothers and sisters who are interested in medical schools and then bond them. When they come back, they will stay here and work for us,” he said while speaking on Bolgatanga-based A1 Radio.



The Minister could not fathom why people from the region are also not interested in working especially in the health sector.



He noted that the success of Agenda 111 by the government of Ghana hinges on the ability to implement the strategies proposed.



“I am curious to know why people who are from here and are doctors do not want to stay here and help. It is something that we need to deal with. We need to boost the image of the region; we need to talk up the region,” he said.