Tyre technicians offer free services this Dec.

General News of Tuesday, 7 December 2021

Source: classfmonline.com

The Association of Vulcanisers, Ghana, will offer free tyre pressure services to all vehicle users across the country every Thursday in the month of December.



This forms part of activities to mark Tyre Safety Month and to create awareness on the need to prevent road accidents during the yuletide.



The free tyre pressure service will be offered on 9, 16, 23 and 30 December 2021.



A statement issued by the association on Monday, 6 December 2021 and signed by its General Secretary, Chief Basiru Karimu, said: “The month will be used to educate the general public on what they need to know about tyre safety and its related issues that will help drivers to be aware and ply safely on our roads.”



The association urged drivers to comply with the country’s laid down road safety standards.



They advised drivers to wear their seat belts, avoid drinking and driving, check their tyre pressure regularly, stop doing wrong overtaking and also avoid speeding.



It further urged “drivers to drive safely and responsibly, before, during and after the Christmas and New Year festivities and help in making this month of December accident-free.