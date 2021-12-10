'Tyrant Museveni' not welcome in Ghana – Economic Fighters League

General News of Friday, 10 December 2021

Source: kasapafmonline.com

The Economic Fighters League says Ugandan leader, Yoweri Kaguta Museveni is not welcome in Ghana.



There is an event on African Transformation which is being attended by some African Heads of State including the Ugandan President, Yoweri Kaguta Museveni.



The said event is reportedly scheduled to be held at the Accra International Conference Centre beginning today, Friday 10th and Saturday 11th December 2021.



However, the EFL said it welcomes gatherings of Africans to discuss issues affecting the continent, but a meeting of “dictators and pseudo-Pan-Africanists” such as Museveni and others should be discouraged on the Ghanaian soil.



“It would be rather unfortunate of any organisation, political or media that offers him the platform to spew his propaganda and they become accomplices in his human rights abuses. It must be the biggest irony for someone like Museveni who has blood of thousands of Ugandans on his hands to be invited to speak about transforming Africa,” the Economic Fighters League said in a statement on Thursday.



Below is the full statement:



PRESS RELEASE



9/12/2021



THE TYRANT MUSEVENI IS NOT WELCOME IN GHANA



The attention of the Economic Fighters League has been drawn to an event on African Transformation which is being attended by some African Heads of State including the Ugandan dictator Yoweri Kaguta Museveni.



This statement comes to serve notice that this tyrant whose junta continues on a daily basis to kill activists and citizens of Uganda who criticise his 38-year-old harmful regime is not welcome to Ghana. The said event is reportedly scheduled to be held at the Accra International Conference Centre on Friday 10th and Saturday 11th December 2021.



As Nkrumahists, we welcome gatherings of Africans to discuss issues affecting the continent. Indeed, one of the most consequential gatherings of the 20th Century happened in Accra in April 1958, a conference of independent African states, hosted by the Founder of Ghana, Kwame Nkrumah.



In the true spirit of Pan Africanism, these 8 independent African Nations, Ghana, Liberia, Ethiopia, Libya, Tunisia, Morocco, Sudan and Egypt, agreed to co-ordinate their economic planning to take measures to develop and encourage trade among their countries; to exchange educational, cultural and scientific information; to improve communications between the African States; to assist people still under colonial rule in their struggle to be free, and to provide training and educational facilities for them.



However, when gatherings are being organised in the name of Pan-Africanism, only to be used by dictators and pseudo-Pan-Africanists such as Museveni and Akufo-Addo, true Pan-Africanists must be bold to call them out.



For 38 years, Museveni has ruled Uganda with an iron fist with a regime characterised by the most bizarre forms of corruption and maladministration. And those who dare to criticise him are subjected to unspeakable abuses including abductions, torture, and murder.



It would be rather unfortunate of any organisation, political or media that offers him the platform to spew his propaganda and they become accomplices in his human rights abuses. It must be the biggest irony for someone like Museveni who has blood of thousands of Ugandans on his hands to be invited to speak about transforming Africa.



The theme of the event is How Africa Transforms after the Virus. Do the organisers know that in Uganda, Museveni has closed public schools for two years running? That funds collected in the name of COVID relief have been stolen by the junta?



That Museveni like many of his old, clueless colleagues has used the pandemic to deepen oppression, abuse and intimidation? The organisers of said event must bow their heads in shame. Museveni has spent the last 30 years doing anything but transforming Uganda. How can he be called to talk about transforming Africa?



Many Africans rightly objected to Akufo-Addo recent false representation and heinous award in a South African pro-capitalist periodical, and we too owe it to our East African sisters and brothers not to give platforms to their persecutor.



We can no longer pay lip service to the principles of Democracy while our actions are contrary to our claims.



Revolutionary Regards,





Fighter John Koomson Fighter Nii Ayi Opare

National Spokesperson National Spokesperson

Economic Fighters League Economic Fighters League

